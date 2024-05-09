Eng
Ukraine decommissions two hydro plants after Russia’s May 8 missile strike

Ukraine’s Ukrhydroenergo decommissions two hydroelectric plants after Russian missile strikes on 8 May inflicted significant damage requiring major repairs.
09/05/2024
Image shared by Ukrhydroenergo on 9 May 2024, captioned “Damage to one of the [hydroelectric] plants.”
On 9 May, Ukrhydroenergo, the Ukrainian hydroelectric power plant operator, has announced the decommissioning of two plants after a Russian missile strike on 8 May, as stated on its website.

On May 8, during morning shelling of critical infrastructure, significant damage was inflicted on hydroelectric facilities. The enemy continues to massively attack and destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, delivering devastating targeted strikes. Now, all hydro generation has suffered devastating damage. The destroyed equipment requires considerable effort for repair, restoration, and significant financial resources,” Ukrhydroenergo wrote.

Liga reports that while Ukrhydroenergo doesn’t specify which power plants were targeted, it has been publicly reported earlier that Russia attacked generation and transmission facilities in three Dnipro-adjacent oblast – Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, and Poltava.

According to the Ministry of Energy, on 8 May, Russia hit its facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia.

Yesterday’s Russian air assault marked the fifth attack in the past month and a half. Prior to this, Russians conducted massive strikes on energy facilities on 22 and 29 March, 11 and 27 April. In between, they also carried out targeted attacks on the energy grid.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine lost up to 8 GW of power generation in recent Russian strikes. Restoring it requires around $1 billion.

