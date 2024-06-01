Russian attack leaves major Ukrainian hydroelectric station in critical condition

Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, a major Ukrainian power plant, is in critical condition and unable to generate electricity following a Russian missile strike, according to Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov. The dam, which also functions as a bridge over Dnipro River in the city of Zaporizhzhia, is closed to all traffic.

Since March 2024, Ukraine has endured five devastating Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure. Consequently, Ukraine has lost 70% of its available generation capacity.

🇺🇦 Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, a major Ukrainian power plant, is in critical condition and unable to generate electricity following a Russian missile strike, said Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov. The dam, which also functions as a bridge, is… pic.twitter.com/xRlUCKQnmd — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 1, 2024

“Dnipro Hydroelectric Station is in a critical state, and it’s not even about generating electricity. Traffic between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River is completely blocked, limiting residents’ mobility. Two other bridges are being used as detours, with logistics in both directions. This arrangement will remain over the weekend,” said Fedorov on Ukrainian TV.

Russia targeted energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian regions overnight.

Read more: