Ukraine shoots down 13/13 Russian Shahed drones, but energy sites hit

The Russians managed to strike an energy facility in Poltava Oblast, causing damage but no casualties.
18/05/2024
shahed iranian explosive drone
Iranian-made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone used by Russia against Ukraine. Illustrative photo: Facebook/IPNA via Suspilne.
During the night of 18 May, Russia launched 13 Shahed-136/131 drones towards Ukraine. The Ukrainian military successfully shot down all of them, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

“All 13 Shahed drones were shot down by air defense missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts,” Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

He added that the shaheds arrived from the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai.

Despite the shootdowns, Ukraine’s energy company Ukrenergo confirmed two energy infrastructure facilities were struck during the night drone attack, though no casualties occurred.

Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Philip Pronin specified energy infrastructure was damaged in one Poltava Oblast’s district, but consumers maintained electricity as emergency restoration efforts are underway.

