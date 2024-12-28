Eng
Putin ordered Fico to open “second energy front” against Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

Slovakia’s PM Robert Fico returned from Moscow with threats to halt power exports to Ukraine, which depends on Slovakia for 19% of its electricity since Russian missile attacks crippled its grid.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
28/12/2024
2 minute read
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Slovak PM Robert Fico in Moscow on 22 December 2024. Photo: Facebook/Robert Fico
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of manipulating Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico to create an energy crisis, following Fico’s threat to cut electricity supplies to Ukraine.

During three years of Russia’s brutal invasion, Moscow’s missile strikes have severely damaged Ukraine’s power infrastructure. The country’s electricity system survives through Ukrainian energy workers’ efforts, nuclear power, and crucial EU imports – a lifeline now threatened by Slovakia.

“Putin gave Fico the order to open the second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the Slovak people’s interests,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

While Ukraine relies on Slovakia for 19% of its electricity imports, paying “200 million euros annually,” Zelenskyy warned that cutting supplies would harm Slovakia’s own interests.

“Any arbitrary decisions in Bratislava or Moscow’s orders to Fico regarding electricity cannot cut Ukraine’s power supply, but they can certainly cut current Slovak authorities’ ties to the European community,” Zelenskyy stated.

The dispute erupted after Fico’s 22 December meeting with Putin in Moscow amid tensions over Ukraine’s firm decision not to extend its gas transit agreement with Russia beyond January 2025. Slovakia, despite its technical capabilities to diversify, remains one of few EU countries dependent on Russian gas—reportedly due to special Kremlin discounts.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Slovakia “must respect common European rules” as a member of the European energy market, suggesting Fico’s actions could isolate his country from EU partners.

