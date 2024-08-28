Ukraine finds cluster munitions in Zhytomyr Oblast following Russian missile strike

Ukraine continues to find cluster munitions in Zhytomyr Oblast following the 26 August Russian missile strike, reports the regional department of Ukrainian police.

Russia’s extensive use of cluster munitions in Ukraine has led to a high number of casualties from these widely banned weapons, which are small and almost invisible.

“Cluster munitions were found during operations at the sites of the cruise missile strikes that occurred on 26 August. Work is ongoing to identify, remove, and destroy explosive devices. The police urge citizens to adhere to mine safety rules,” the police said.

Ukraine’s explosive ordinance units have removed over a dozen such munitions over the past day. They were taken away and destroyed in a safe location.

Earlier, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, warned that during the shelling of Zhytomyr Oblast, the Russian army used missiles with cluster warheads, which could mean that unexploded objects could fall beyond the targeted areas.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service informed that as a result of the attack on the region, one woman was killed, and three more people were injured.

Rescuers are involved in mitigating the aftermath of the massive attack. The extensive missile strike damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure in the region. Due to the challenging situation in the power grid, emergency power outages have been implemented.

Earlier, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported it obtained evidence indicating plans by Russian forces to equip Kh-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions.

According to the NRC website, “concerned individuals” provided documents from the Dubnensky Machine-Building Plant, where the Russian military is said to be manufacturing missiles for future attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

