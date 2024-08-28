Eng
ISW: Russian forces make relatively rapid advances near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk

Russian forces have made relatively rapid advances near Pokrovsk, capturing Novohrodivka, as Ukrainian withdrawals have enabled Russian progress, ISW says. Pokrovsk remains a key objective, but its capture may require significant resources and impact overall combat capabilities.
28/08/2024
Map: ISW.
Russian forces have made significant tactical advances in the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, amid reports of Ukrainian withdrawals from select areas southeast of Pokrovsk, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on 6 August, has reportedly diverted some Russian troops from the Donbas and southern Ukraine, but Russia is maintaining heavy pressure on Pokrovsk, a town in eastern Ukraine where it was making steady advances before the incursion.

Geolocated footage published on 27 August confirms that Russian forces have advanced over two kilometers from their last confirmed position into northwestern Novohrodivka, southeast of Pokrovsk, along Dubinina Street. This suggests that Russian forces additionally hold positions within the central part of the town.

A Ukrainian soldier reported in a now-deleted Telegram post that Ukrainian forces withdrew from Novohrodivka, which Russian state media and several Russian milbloggers amplified and used to claim that Russian forces control the majority of the settlement.

Additional geolocated footage from 27 August indicates that Russian forces have marginally advanced in southeastern Hrodivka, east of Pokrovsk and northeast of Novohrodivka, and have seized Kalynove, further southeast of Pokrovsk and southeast of Novohrodivka.

Russian milbloggers also claimed that Ukrainian forces “lost” Marynivka, directly south of Novohrodivka, and that elements of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment seized Memryk, southeast of Novohrodivka. However, ISW has not yet observed visual evidence of Russian forces operating in these settlements.

The ISW notes that the recent rate of Russian advance in the Pokrovsk direction has been relatively rapid, with Russian forces advancing through most of Novohrodivka in a matter of days. Russian forces appear to be prioritizing advancing along the railway line in Novohrodivka toward Pokrovsk instead of fighting through the entire urban area of the settlement.

The comparatively rapid Russian advance into Novohrodivka over the past 24 hours is likely in part enabled by apparent Ukrainian withdrawals from the area. The ISW suggests that Ukrainian forces are unlikely to withdraw from Pokrovsk without defending the city, given its significance as a key logistics node in western Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated during a press conference on 27 August that Russia has redeployed over 30,000 troops from other unspecified sectors of the frontline in Ukraine to Kursk Oblast. Syrskyi noted that this number is likely to grow while Russia simultaneously intensifies its efforts in the Pokrovsk direction.

“The Russian military command will likely be forced to expend significant manpower and materiel in order to seize the more defendable and significant town of Pokrovsk if the Ukrainian military command chooses to reinforce this direction. Advancing Russian forces are therefore unlikely to be able to sustain the current rate of gains indefinitely, especially if they begin assaults on Pokrovsk itself,” ISW notes.

