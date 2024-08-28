Reporters Without Borders condemns Russian missile strike that killed Reuters journalist Ryan Evans

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the killing of Reuters journalist Ryan Evans in a Russian missile attack and has called for an investigation into the crime, according to its statement.

On 26 August, 38-year-old British citizen Ryan Evans was killed in a Russian strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk. The former military man was working as a security consultant for Reuters. His body was recovered from the rubble several hours after the assault.

“We condemn Russia’s fatal attack on Ryan Evans and extend our condolences to the victims’ families. Evans’ death serves as a reminder of the extreme danger faced by journalists reporting on Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russia must hold those responsible for the crime accountable. During armed conflicts, journalists are protected by international law,” said RSF Director-General Christophe Deloire.

At least four other media workers were injured in the attack: three other Reuters staff members, including Ukrainian cameraman Ivan Liubish-Kyrdey. He was hospitalized with severe injuries and remains in critical condition after several surgeries. American journalist Daniel Peletschuk was able to leave the hospital after treatment, and Latvian journalist Viktor Saienko sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska, who was driving past the hotel at the time of the explosion, sustained minor cuts, according to Ukrainian and Polish media.

The National Police of Ukraine stated that the hotel was targeted by an Iskander-M tactical missile system, a detail that emphasizes the precision and deliberate nature of the attack.

