Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian Reuters journalist critically injured in Russian strike on hotel in Kramatorsk

Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei, a Ukrainian journalist working for Reuters, is in critical condition following a Russian Iskander-M missile attack on the Sapphire hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.
byVira Kravchuk
26/08/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian journalist and Reuters cameraman, Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei, injured in Russian strike on Kramatorsk. Source: Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei Facebook
Ukrainian Reuters journalist critically injured in Russian strike on hotel in Kramatorsk

A Ukrainian journalist and Reuters cameraman, Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei, is fighting for his life after a Russian missile attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, according to the Institute of Mass Information. 

A Russian missile strike occurred on 24 August at 10:35 PM and targeted the Sapphire hotel where journalists often stay while covering the war. The attack also claimed the life of Ryan Evans, a security advisor for Reuters and injured four other people.

Liubysh-Kirdei is currently in a hospital in Dnipro, where he remains on artificial ventilation following surgery, according to the Institute of Mass Information.

“He is now unconscious. The best doctors take care of him, they do everything possible and impossible. I am also with him,” wrote his wife Mariia Semenchenko on Facebook

She also stated that Reuters news agency is fully covering their needs and she maintains constant communication with Ivan’s colleagues and management.

The strike targeted a residential area, injuring six people, including four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany. The journalists, ranging in age from 38 to 46, suffered various injuries including brain contusions, fractures, and blast-related trauma.

The National Police of Ukraine stated that the hotel was targeted by an Iskander-M tactical missile system, a detail that emphasizes the precision and deliberate nature of the attack. 

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts