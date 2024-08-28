First-ever drone strike hits Russia’s Kirov Oblast oil depot at a record 1,500 km from Ukraine

On 28 August, allegedly Ukrainian drones have conducted their first attack on Kirov Oblast, Russia, striking an oil storage facility in the city of Kotelnich, approximately 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry primarily targeting oil refineries, thus significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues. Lately, Ukraine has been striking Russian oil depots, supplying Russian troops with fuel and various military facilities, also focusing on aerial ammunition depots at Russian airfields.

The region’s Governor Aleksandr Sokolov initially reported at around 11:00 that drones had attacked an oil storage tank in Kotelnich, stating,

“This happened a few minutes ago, there are no casualties or fire.”

Later, Sokolov claimed that Kirov Oblast had been under attack by enemy drones since 10:00. He reported that two drones were shot down, while three “fell” on the premises of the Zenit plant in Kotelnich and caught fire, but were quickly extinguished.

“There were no damages, there was no disruption of the company’s operations. Operational services are working at the scene of the incident, there was no fuel fire, there were no casualties,” Sokolov stated.

Meanwhile, the Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces drones successfully hit tanks on the territory of the Rosrezerv’s Zenit plant. Local residents reportedly heard six explosions. Russian TASS state-funded news agency, citing governor Sokolov, stated that five drone strikes occurred in the area, while local residents in chat rooms mentioned six strikes. Another source, Russian Telegram channel Shot, claimed that four UAV attacked the facility, and two Zenit tanks were on fire and that the attacking drones were launched from Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

According to Shot, one full reservoir initially continued to burn while an empty one was extinguished. Later, Shot updated that the fire in the full reservoir had been put down.

Other attacks du jour

Shot reported at 12:47 that employees of the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, Slavneft-YANOS, in a region northwest from Moscow were being evacuated due to the threat of a drone attack. Shot noted that Ukrainian forces had earlier attempted to attack the plant three times this year – in March, January, and two days prior to this incident.

Earlier today, reportedly Ukrainian drone struck an oil depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Additionally, a Russian ammunition depot was targeted in Voronezh Oblast.

Ammo depot targeted in Russia's Voronezh Oblast



Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev claimed that drone debris fell near explosive facilities in the Rossoshansky District, causing a fire but no detonations. A temporary evacuation of two nearby settlements was carried out. The… pic.twitter.com/qrFm4WNUB4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 28, 2024

