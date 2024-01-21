Russia reports downing 4 drones over Smolensk Oblast

Eng
byMaria Tril
21/01/2024
1 minute read
Russian serviceman with an Orlan drone. Credit: Russia’s Ministry of Defense
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on 21 January that Russian Smolensk Oblast came under drone attack overnight, with a total of four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) shot down by Russian air defenses.

The first attack was around midnight. Russia’s air defense shot down one drone over Smolensk Oblast.

Later, at around 1:30 am local time, three more drones were destroyed over the oblast.

“On-duty air defense assets shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Smolensk Oblast,” the Russian Ministry said.

Russia accused Ukraine of conducting the attacks, saying, “The Ukrainian armed forces made attempts to strike civilian infrastructure in the border regions of Russia.”

Euromaidan Press could not verify the claims as Ukraine has not publicly reported responsibility for any drone strikes inside Russia on 21 January.

On the evening of 20 January, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported destroying one drone over Oryol Oblast.

