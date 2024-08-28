Ukraine’s Delta situation awareness system now operational across all defense units

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has announced the full deployment of the Delta situational awareness system across all units of the country’s security and defense sector. The decision was made at the headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following the system’s proven battlefield effectiveness.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov highlighted the system’s impact, stating,

“Ukraine is a high-tech state, and our digital solutions and high-precision weapons compensate for the numerical advantage of the Russian enemy on the battlefield. The modern DELTA system from the Ministry of Defense is effectively used by the Armed Forces. Thanks to DELTA, enemy equipment worth more than 15 billion dollars has already been destroyed.”

Militarnyi noted that the system has been undergoing testing in NATO CWIX exercises since 2019, where it has been evaluated for interoperability between member and partner countries. In 2024, Delta successfully passed tests for five different interoperability standards and integrated with the Polish TOPAZ artillery fire control system, demonstrating its capability in complex scenarios of collecting data on the location of own forces and friendly units.

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization, emphasized the system’s importance:

“DELTA has been an effective tool in the hands of our military for interaction and effective warfare since the first days of the full-scale invasion. The tools of the DELTA platform have already been tested on the battlefield and will now have wider application by our soldiers to achieve technological superiority against the enemy.”

The Ministry of Defense’s official website reported that the high efficiency of the system on the battlefield, which has repeatedly allowed Ukrainian military to gain an advantage over the enemy, led to the decision to put it into operation for all units of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

Earlier, Militarnyi reported that the Ukrainian combat system DELTA was integrated with the Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ. TOPAZ is used in Polish-suppled KRAB howitzers and RAK self-propelled mortars that are in service in Ukraine. During the exercise, the DELTA system collected, updated and supplemented information, including data on the location of its own forces and friendly units, which was then transferred to the Polish TOPAZ system.

