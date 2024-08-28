Ukraine receives 2S1 artillery systems from Finland

Ukraine has received Finnish 2S1 Gvozdika 122-mm self-propelled artillery systems, according to the Finnish publication Suomensotilas.

Notably, neither Ukraine nor Finland has confirmed the transfer of the 2S1s. Militarnyi concluded that these Soviet-made systems were delivered to Ukraine after posts on social media channels.

The video shows a 2S1 with a distinctive “broken” camouflage pattern typical of the Finnish Armed Forces’ equipment, the media outlet says.

Additionally, the vehicles could be identified by other distinguishing features: the combat vehicle’s exhaust is equipped with a heat shield, and the barrel has a velocity sensor.

Finland received about 74 “Gvozdikas” from the former German Democratic Republic, some of which underwent a local modernization program. The exact number of former Finnish artillery systems transferred to Ukraine remains unknown.

Previously, Finland has already supplied artillery to Ukraine, including Soviet-made 130-mm K54 guns, known in Ukraine as M-46.

Earlier, Major General Dr. Christian Freuding from the Special Staff of Ukraine in the German Ministry of Defense announced that Germany is planning to deliver the RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer 155) self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine at the end of this year.

