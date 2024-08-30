US military placed $ 1.3 bn order for Javelin missiles, with over 4,000 of them for Ukraine

The US Army ordered Javelin missiles worth $1.3 billion in the largest single-year Javelin production contract.

According to the manufacturers’ joint venture RTX, over 4,000 Javelin missiles from this order are destined for Ukraine to replenish stocks.

Javelin missiles are a crucial weapon for Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression. These portable anti-tank systems have been effective in neutralizing Russian armored vehicles, significantly impacting the Russian ability to conduct offensive operations.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, the manufacturers, said that this deal is part of a contract for Javelin missile production and associated equipment and services signed in May 2023. This multi-year contract could reach $7.2 billion for producing an “indefinite quantity” of missiles between 2023 and 2026.

The manufacturers report that the contract includes procuring Javelin weapon systems and providing production support for the US Army. According to the announcement, plans are to increase Javelin All Up Round (AUR) production to 3,960 per year by the end of 2026.

“Now more than ever, Javelin is recognized as the world’s most capable and battle-proven anti-armor weapon system,” Andy Amaro, JJV president and Raytheon’s Javelin program director, said.

The joint venture reports having over 25 international customers worldwide and producing more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and over 12,000 reusable command launch units.

Javelin missiles have been included in most US aid packages to Ukraine. The most recent aid package, announced on 23 August, included over 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems.

The first batch of Javelin missiles arrived in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion began, and Ukrainian forces actively used these missiles in close combat against Russian tank columns.

However, later, Russian armored vehicles reportedly tried to avoid approaching Ukrainian troops within Javelin firing range, leading Ukrainian forces to conserve the expensive American missiles.

