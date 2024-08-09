Ukraine to receive ammo for HIMARS, Stinger missiles, AT-4 anti-armor systems in new aid package

On 8 August, the US announced a new military aid package “to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.”

The announcement comes amid the Kursk incursion, the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II. Ukraine has not yet disclosed details about the operation or its goals. Speculation includes theories that the incursion could be aimed at seizing territory for future negotiations with Moscow or serving as a diversion to relieve pressure on Ukrainian defenses by drawing Russian forces away from the frontline.

This sixty-third tranche of equipment, estimated at $125 million, will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including air defense capabilities, multi-mission radars to detect and counter enemy artillery, and anti-tank weapons.

The package includes Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, multi-mission radars, Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

Ukraine will also receive High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances, small arms ammunition, demolition equipment and munitions, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The US Department of Defense added that it “will continue to work together with some 50 allies and partners to ensure Ukraine’s brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression.”

Read also: