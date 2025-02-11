Zelenskyy: Strong weapons packages vital as Ukraine counts on Ramstein coalition ahead of first meeing in UK

On 10 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is vital for Ukraine to maintain meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format —a coalition comprising over 50 countries—and to secure strong weapons packages for Kyiv, according to UkrInform.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group was initiated by the US to coordinate international efforts in providing military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Recently, concerns have been raised about whether the Ramstein meetings will continue in their current form if US President Donald Trump decides to halt or reduce US aid for Ukraine.

When asked whether the Ramstein format would change, given that the UK would chair the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on 12 February instead of the US for the first time, Zelenskyy replied that soon it would be clearer how the format would evolve.

“The Ramstein format is not just about European partners and the US—it brings together over 50 countries. For us, the main goal is to retain these allies, and we have done so. We will see how things develop during this period and beyond, but we expect representation from all countries, including the US,” he said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that the primary outcome of the Ramstein meeting would be unified support for Ukraine.

“It’s about the number of weapons packages our partners provide—tangible arms and strong support—and I am confident we will secure all of this at the upcoming Ramstein meeting,” he assured.

Earlier, Euromaidan Press reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is expected to attend the meeting in the UK.

“While there, he’ll press the Allies and partners on the “need to boost Allied defense spending, increase European leadership, and expand defense industrial base capacity on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Pentagon.

He will also highlight the need for increased European leadership in security assistance to Ukraine.

Related: