Borrell: EU to train 15,000 more Ukrainian military by end of year

EU defense ministers have agreed to expand the EUMAM mission, which has already trained 60,000 Ukrainian troops, calling it the “most successful training mission” ever organized by the EU.
byMaria Tril
30/08/2024
1 minute read
Putin wants to freeze war in Ukraine, claims NYT. Should we believe it?
EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell. Photo: Josep Borrell via Twitter/X
European Union defense ministers agreed to increase the number of Ukrainian military personnel trained under the EUMAM mission during an informal meeting on 30 August.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced the expansion at a press conference. “Today, ministers agreed to increase this target to 75,000, adding another 15,000 by the end of the year,” Borrell said.

The EUMAM mission, established in October 2022 to assist in training Ukrainian servicemen, has already prepared 60,000 Ukrainians. Borrell praised the mission as “the most successful training mission the EU has ever organized.”

According to Borrell, the Ukrainian military’s training will be adapted to the situation on the battlefield and coordinated with Kyiv.

“To this end, I proposed, and member states agreed, to establish a small liaison coordination center in Kyiv. It will allow us to coordinate directly with other relevant participants (in the training process),” he explained.

The training primarily takes place in Poland and Germany. However, the media reports that the EU is discussing the possibility of moving part of the training to Ukrainian territory.

