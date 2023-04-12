France blocks EU’s decision on financing ammunition supplies to Ukraine – PAP

155mm ordnance for M777 gun. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine

France hampers the implementation of the European Union’s unanimous decision on financing the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, the Polish news agency PAP claimed, referring to an unnamed high-ranking EU official.

France demands reimbursement for purchased and produced ammunition and missiles, even though missiles are not on the list of the military aid that Ukraine requested, according to PAP.

The EU decided to invest €2 billion to finance ammunition supplies to Ukraine at the European Union summit in Brussels in March 2023. During his visit to Brussels earlier this year, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously appealed for the supply of ammunition, mainly 155-mm artillery shells. According to PAP, such ammunition is manufactured in Poland, Germany, and France within the European Union.

However, the political agreement on the ammunition supplies to Ukraine must be transformed into a legal document. Talks on the issue continue within the EU.

According to the agreement, €1 billion should cover the reimbursement of ammunition supplies from the EU warehouses. Currently, there is not enough ammunition to be supplied to Ukraine at the stockpiles in the EU. Thus, another €1 billion is allocated to purchase the ammunition from third countries.

Related:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: EU, France, military aid to Ukraine, Poland, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine