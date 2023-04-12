France blocks EU’s decision on financing ammunition supplies to Ukraine – PAP

155mm ordnance for M777 gun. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine
France hampers the implementation of the European Union’s unanimous decision on financing the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, the Polish news agency PAP claimed, referring to an unnamed high-ranking EU official.
France demands reimbursement for purchased and produced ammunition and missiles, even though missiles are not on the list of the military aid that Ukraine requested, according to PAP.
The EU decided to invest €2 billion to finance ammunition supplies to Ukraine at the European Union summit in Brussels in March 2023. During his visit to Brussels earlier this year, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously appealed for the supply of ammunition, mainly 155-mm artillery shells. According to PAP, such ammunition is manufactured in Poland, Germany, and France within the European Union.
Ukraine finally launches domestic ammunition production. How will this impact the war?
However, the political agreement on the ammunition supplies to Ukraine must be transformed into a legal document. Talks on the issue continue within the EU.
According to the agreement, €1 billion should cover the reimbursement of ammunition supplies from the EU warehouses. Currently, there is not enough ammunition to be supplied to Ukraine at the stockpiles in the EU. Thus, another €1 billion is allocated to purchase the ammunition from third countries.
Related:
- Ukraine is running low on ammo, asks EU for 250,000 artillery shells a month – Euromaidan Press
- Ukraine delays counteroffensive due to slow equipment delivery and ammo shortage, Washington Post says
- Russian forces using artillery to offset their degraded offensive capabilities – ISW
- Ukraine’s adoption of Western artillery rendered Russian counter-battery fire ineffective – GenStaff
- What countries have given the most heavy weapons to Ukraine?
- “A day in Ukraine is a month or more in Afghanistan” in terms of artillery ammo consumption – expert
- Ukraine’s private fund starts ambitious USD 10 million fundraising to supply heavy infantry weapons for territorial defense
- Ukraine uses 3D printers to create munitions amid ammo shortage, The Washington Post says
Tags: EU, France, military aid to Ukraine, Poland, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine