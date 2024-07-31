Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Media: Ukrainian drone downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter in first such attack

Previous Ukrainian attempts to intercept Russian helicopters at the front line were unsuccessful.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
1 minute read
Mi-8 combat helicopters participating in the Russian military exercises "Caucasus-2016" in Russia's Southern Military District near Ukraine (Image: TASS)
Mi-8 combat helicopters participating in the Russian military exercises “Caucasus-2016” in Russia’s Southern Military District near Ukraine (Image: TASS)
Media: Ukrainian drone downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter in first such attack

Multiple Russian pro-war Telegram channels report that a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down over Russian-occupied Donetsk. Some sources claim Ukrainian forces used a drone for the first time in such an attack.

While Ukraine has repeatedly requested Western approval to strike Russian territory with supplied weapons, current restrictions limit such actions to border areas. In response, Ukraine has been developing its own long-range strike capabilities, particularly drones, to target deeper into Russian soil and Russian-occupied territory.

Well-known Russian war correspondent Boris Rozhin states that Ukrainian forces struck the Mi-8 with a drone during takeoff, far from the front line. However, another pro-Russian channel initially supporting this claim later suggested the helicopter was hit by a HIMARS rocket, citing eyewitness accounts.

Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov emphasized the potential significance of the event. 

“If confirmed, this drone strike on a Russian helicopter at a rear airfield is a historic achievement worthy of Ukraine’s highest awards,” Butusov wrote on Telegram

He noted that while previous attempts to intercept helicopters at the front line were unsuccessful, this would mark the first such attack deep behind enemy lines.

The Mi-8, valued at approximately $15 million, was reportedly transporting wounded Russian personnel. Pro-Kremlin sources indicate that the crew and passengers likely perished in the crash.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts