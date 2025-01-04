Exclusives

Russia’s human loss/fighting area ratio exceeds all modern conflicts except Korean War. Russian forces are losing up to 1,500 soldiers per day in 2024 while gaining minimal territory, marking the least efficient force-to-territory ratio in modern military operations.

Why is Ukraine losing ground? Mobilization crisis and command failures exposed. Ukraine’s military problems can no longer be ignored as mobilization failures and systemic issues lead to mounting territorial losses

The end of an era: Russia loses its gas grip on Europe. Moscow’s most potent leverage over Europe – its gas pipelines – has finally run dry, and there’s no turning back the clock.

Military

Heaviest fighting on Saturday reported in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff of Ukraine. Since July 2024, Pokrovsk has become a relentless battleground, with Russian forces launching massive offensives at great cost to seize the strategic city and disrupt Ukrainian supply routes.

Ukraine lost 3,600 km² to Russia in 2024, up to 20 km² daily in November. In 2024, Ukraine saw significant territorial losses to Russian forces, primarily in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Frontline report: Tactical missteps doom Russian offensive on Terny. A Russian attempt to capture high ground near Terny in early December collapsed as Ukrainian forces systematically eliminated stranded troops and armored vehicles.

As of 4 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day: