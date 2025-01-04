Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1046: Ukraine lost 0.6% of its territory in 2024 as Russia suffered record casualties

Ukraine has lost 3,600 square kilometers of territory to Russian forces in 2024, with daily losses reaching 20 square kilometers in November, while Russia’s human losses have reached unprecedented levels.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
04/01/2025
4 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1046: Ukraine lost 0.6% of its territory in 2024 as Russia suffered record casualties

Exclusives

Russia’s human loss/fighting area ratio exceeds all modern conflicts except Korean War. Russian forces are losing up to 1,500 soldiers per day in 2024 while gaining minimal territory, marking the least efficient force-to-territory ratio in modern military operations.
Why is Ukraine losing ground? Mobilization crisis and command failures exposed. Ukraine’s military problems can no longer be ignored as mobilization failures and systemic issues lead to mounting territorial losses
The end of an era: Russia loses its gas grip on Europe. Moscow’s most potent leverage over Europe – its gas pipelines – has finally run dry, and there’s no turning back the clock.

Military

Heaviest fighting on Saturday reported in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff of Ukraine. Since July 2024, Pokrovsk has become a relentless battleground, with Russian forces launching massive offensives at great cost to seize the strategic city and disrupt Ukrainian supply routes.

Ukraine lost 3,600 km² to Russia in 2024, up to 20 km² daily in November. In 2024, Ukraine saw significant territorial losses to Russian forces, primarily in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Frontline report: Tactical missteps doom Russian offensive on Terny. A Russian attempt to capture high ground near Terny in early December collapsed as Ukrainian forces systematically eliminated stranded troops and armored vehicles.

As of 4 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts