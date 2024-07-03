Russo-Ukrainian War, day 860: Hungary’s Orbán visits Kyiv, urges Zelenskyy to consider ceasefire

Exclusives

Exiled Kazakh journalist dies after shooting in Kyiv, exposing global reach of authoritarian regimes. Aidos Sadykov, a Kazakh opposition figure who fled to Ukraine in 2014, died on July 2 after being shot in Kyiv. His murder not only strains Ukraine-Kazakhstan relations but also highlights the increasing vulnerability of political dissidents abroad, even in countries seen as safe havens.

Lessons from Aceh: how Ukraine can avoid reconstruction pitfalls. The Ukrainian government and civil society are already developing information systems to monitor rebuilding efforts. But when it comes to implementing them, it is instructive to consider recent large-scale reconstruction programs, which hold important lessons for how to use digital tools effectively and efficiently.

Military

Ukrainian pilots strike ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea. Multiple explosions were reported in occupied Sevastopol Monday evening. As of 02 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 545090 (+1280) Tanks: 8107 (+8) APV: 15566 (+16) Artillery systems: 14655 (+56) MLRS: 1114 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 874 Aircraft: 360 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 11641 (+21) Cruise missiles : 2335 (+2) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 19787 (+74)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s use of American arms still restricted, says Pentagon. They are not for deep strikes into Russia.

Ukraine to receive first F-16 fighters from Netherlands “soon”. Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren informs parliament about approval of export license for 24 F-16 fighters and 7 engines to Ukraine. The first delivery is expected soon, details are kept confidential.

Pentagon: No signs of North Korean troops in Ukraine despite media reports. The Pentagon lacks evidence of North Korean troops in Ukraine supporting Russia, but acknowledges D​PRK’s military aid to Russian war efforts. South Korean media reported potential North Korean engineering troops deployment to occupied Donetsk Oblast.

International

Orbán meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv while Hungarian FM calls Lavrov. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Budapest initiated the call, where both sides praised their “political dialogue.”

Hungarian PM Orbán offers Zelenskyy to consider ceasefire to speed up peace talks. Hungarian PM Orbán visits Kyiv, suggests ceasefire with Russia to President Zelenskyy. They discuss EU cooperation, Peace Summit participation, bilateral relations, and opening the first Ukrainian school in Hungary.

Blinken: New air defense systems for Ukraine to be announced before NATO summit. Despite Ukraine’s ongoing requests for air defense systems since Russia’s invasion 2.5 years ago, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipro still face relentless shelling.

Pentagon: US readies $ 2,3bn Ukraine military aid package. It will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.

Zelenskyy renews “high-level contact” with Gambia after 20-year pause, thanks for Peace Summit support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in a recent phone call with Gambian President Adama Barrow they discussed cooperation on peace restoration and food security and he welcomed Gambian students back to safe oblasts of Ukraine for educational programs.

Political and legal developments

Putin ally Lukashenko labels Ukraine “enemy”, puts Belarusian troops on alert. Belarus allowed Russia to launch its 2022 invasion from its territory and continues to support Putin without major consequences.

ISW predicts Russia’s power projection in UNSC leadership. ISW reports Russia likely to use its one-month UNSC presidency, which began July 1, for power projection, citing historical use of the position and veto power for influence.

Trap Aggressor: Russian billionaire Abramovich not under US sanctions yet, while his business fuels Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite Roman Abramovich’s metallurgical and mining company supplying materials to the Russian state-run military-industrial complex for over a decade, the United States has yet to impose sanctions on the billionaire, while his children live in the UK and the US without sanctions, according to Trap Aggressor’s investigation.

