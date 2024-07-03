Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russo-Ukrainian War, day 860: Hungary’s Orbán visits Kyiv, urges Zelenskyy to consider ceasefire

Hungarian PM Orbán visited Kyiv for the first time since Russia’s invasion, discussing ceasefire options with President Zelenskyy. Simultaneously, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Szijjártó called his Russian counterpart Lavrov.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
03/07/2024
3 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 860: Hungary’s Orbán visits Kyiv, urges Zelenskyy to consider ceasefire

Exclusives

Exiled Kazakh journalist dies after shooting in Kyiv, exposing global reach of authoritarian regimes. Aidos Sadykov, a Kazakh opposition figure who fled to Ukraine in 2014, died on July 2 after being shot in Kyiv. His murder not only strains Ukraine-Kazakhstan relations but also highlights the increasing vulnerability of political dissidents abroad, even in countries seen as safe havens.
Lessons from Aceh: how Ukraine can avoid reconstruction pitfalls. The Ukrainian government and civil society are already developing information systems to monitor rebuilding efforts. But when it comes to implementing them, it is instructive to consider recent large-scale reconstruction programs, which hold important lessons for how to use digital tools effectively and efficiently.

Military

Ukrainian pilots strike ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea. Multiple explosions were reported in occupied Sevastopol Monday evening. As of 02 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

      • Personnel: 545090 (+1280)
      • Tanks: 8107 (+8)
      • APV: 15566 (+16)
      • Artillery systems: 14655 (+56)
      • MLRS: 1114 (+3)
      • Anti-aircraft systems: 874
      • Aircraft: 360
      • Helicopters: 326
      • UAV: 11641 (+21)
      • Cruise missiles : 2335 (+2)
      • Warships/boats: 28
      • Submarines: 1
      • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 19787 (+74)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s use of American arms still restricted, says Pentagon. They are not for deep strikes into Russia.

Ukraine to receive first F-16 fighters from Netherlands “soon”. Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren informs parliament about approval of export license for 24 F-16 fighters and 7 engines to Ukraine. The first delivery is expected soon, details are kept confidential.

Pentagon: No signs of North Korean troops in Ukraine despite media reports. The Pentagon lacks evidence of North Korean troops in Ukraine supporting Russia, but acknowledges D​PRK’s military aid to Russian war efforts. South Korean media reported potential North Korean engineering troops deployment to occupied Donetsk Oblast.

International

Orbán meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv while Hungarian FM calls Lavrov. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Budapest initiated the call, where both sides praised their “political dialogue.”

Hungarian PM Orbán offers Zelenskyy to consider ceasefire to speed up peace talks. Hungarian PM Orbán visits Kyiv, suggests ceasefire with Russia to President Zelenskyy. They discuss EU cooperation, Peace Summit participation, bilateral relations, and opening the first Ukrainian school in Hungary.

Blinken: New air defense systems for Ukraine to be announced before NATO summit. Despite Ukraine’s ongoing requests for air defense systems since Russia’s invasion 2.5 years ago, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipro still face relentless shelling.

Pentagon: US readies $ 2,3bn Ukraine military aid package. It will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.

Zelenskyy renews “high-level contact” with Gambia after 20-year pause, thanks for Peace Summit support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in a recent phone call with Gambian President Adama Barrow they discussed cooperation on peace restoration and food security and he welcomed Gambian students back to safe oblasts of Ukraine for educational programs.

Putin ally Lukashenko labels Ukraine “enemy”, puts Belarusian troops on alert. Belarus allowed Russia to launch its 2022 invasion from its territory and continues to support Putin without major consequences.

ISW predicts Russia’s power projection in UNSC leadership. ISW reports Russia likely to use its one-month UNSC presidency, which began July 1, for power projection, citing historical use of the position and veto power for influence.

Trap Aggressor: Russian billionaire Abramovich not under US sanctions yet, while his business fuels Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite Roman Abramovich’s metallurgical and mining company supplying materials to the Russian state-run military-industrial complex for over a decade, the United States has yet to impose sanctions on the billionaire, while his children live in the UK and the US without sanctions, according to Trap Aggressor’s investigation.

Read our earlier daily review here.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts