Russo-Ukrainian war, day 717: Russia drone strike kills 7 in Kharkiv while Ukraine air defense missile stock runs dry

Why I translate Ukraine’s silenced poets. For Russians, good or bad, the war and Ukraine are usually all about them. That is why now, more than ever, we must work to recover Ukrainian culture as a whole from its marginalization.

West needs to catch up with Ukraine on fighting Russian disinformation. After a decade of battling Kremlin disinformation, Ukraine forged effective tools that lagging Western nations now need to adopt

Military

Mother of 3 killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv was a prosecutor on maternity leave. In a fire after Russian drones struck Kharkiv, seven people were killed, including a family with three children.

Frontline report: Russian forces have started fighting through Avdiivka block-by-block. Ukraine’s new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has been handed to solve a very difficult problem in Avdiivka, where Russians recently penetrated the Ukrainian defense and entered the town from the north.

UK Intel confirms: Ukraine struck Russian radar in occupied Crimea. This happened as a result of the Ukrainian missile strike on Belbek airbase in occupied Crimea on 31 January.

As of 10 Feb 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 394270 (+980) Tanks: 6394 (+9) APV: 11942 (+21) Artillery systems: 9459 (+24) MLRS: 981 Anti-aircraft systems: 666 Aircraft: 332 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 7235 (+26) Cruise missiles : 1881 Warships/boats: 24 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12579 (+28)



Intelligence and technology

Storage bases remain the primary source filling the Russian army’s needs — report. The report suggests Russia’s military-industrial complex showed only modest real growth in 2023, with much of so-called “production” being, in fact, the cannibalizing of systems in storage with certain limits.

Russian armed forces use Starlink terminals in Ukraine, sources say. Elon Musk’s company once hailed for aiding Ukraine, now allegedly helps Russian invaders as well.

International

US Senate moves one step closer to passing Ukraine funding. The Senate voted on 9 February 2024 to push a $95.3 billion funding package for Ukraine, Israel and other security priorities closer to passing the upper chamber.

Top Ukrainian and German military commanders discuss military aid and cooperation. This became the first international meeting of Ukraine’s newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Humanitarian and social impact

Mother of 3 killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv was a prosecutor on maternity leave. In a fire after Russian drones struck Kharkiv, seven people were killed, including a family with three children.

Political and legal developments

NYT: Ukraine air defense missile stock could be gone by March without US resupply. Ukraine is facing a shortage of air defense missiles and could exhaust its stockpiles next month, according to unnamed American officials cited by The New York Times.

Top German General: Germany must prep for potential war in 5 years. Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer believes Putin wants to expand the war in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg warns NATO: brace for decades-long Russia standoff. Stoltenberg said this on the eve of an important NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels and the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

