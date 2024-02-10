Top Ukrainian and German military commanders discuss military aid and cooperation

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with a delegation from Germany’s Armed Forces led by General Inspector of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer, in Kyiv on 9 February 2024. Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, also attended the meeting, as well as Major General Christian Freuding, German Head of the Planning and Command Staff & Head of the Situation Centre Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense.

At the invitation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi (dismissed today), a very high-ranking German delegation is currently in Kyiv, consisting of Bundeswehr & MoD personnel. Among others, the Chief of Defence, General Carsten Breuer and Major General Christian Freuding (Head of the Planning… pic.twitter.com/UWunI7BL40 — German Aid to Ukraine 🇩🇪🤝🇺🇦 (@deaidua) February 8, 2024

During the meeting, Gen. Syrskyi briefed his German counterpart on the military situation in Ukraine and expressed gratitude for Germany’s “powerful support of Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, sovereignty and independence.”

The officials discussed Ukraine’s defense needs regarding weaponry, ammunition, and air defense systems. Gen. Syrskyi emphasized that Ukraine relies on Germany’s long-term support to strengthen its defense capabilities and highly values Germany’s leading role in international coalitions created to develop the capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Introduced Colonel General Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief, at the meeting with Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Carsten Breuer. During the meeting, Colonel General Syrskyi briefed his German counterpart on the situation at the frontline and thanked for Germany's… pic.twitter.com/9K5UbndjvL — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) February 9, 2024

The military leaders also reviewed the most pressing issues in military cooperation between Ukraine and Germany’s Armed Forces. Areas of collaboration include organizing technical maintenance and repair of military equipment and weapons and training Ukraine’s Armed Forces personnel.

The meeting was organized at the invitation of previous Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who was dismissed on 8 February 2024.

The meeting signals Germany’s continued commitment to providing Ukraine with vital military aid as Russia’s invasion enters its third year. Germany has become Ukraine’s second-largest military equipment donor after the United States.

