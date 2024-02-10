Mother of 3 killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv was a prosecutor on maternity leave

According to Prosecutor General’s office of Ukraine, 35-year-old Olga Putyatina, her husband, and their three sons were killed in a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on 10 February. The woman worked as a local prosecutor.

A Russian drone strike hit a fuel depot, spilling fuel that ignited fires across a residential neighborhood.

“Olga was 35 years old. She had been working in the prosecution authorities of Kharkiv Oblast since June 2012. At this time, she was on maternity leave,” the statement from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said on Telegram.

🇺🇦Olga Putyatina, 35, a local prosecutor, was burned alive alongside her husband and three young sons in their Kharkiv home in a Russian attack on 10 February. Her youngest boy was just 10 months old; little remained of his body.



📷 Prosecutor General's office of Ukraine

Olga’s eldest son Oleksiy was seven years old, the middle son Mykhaylo was four years old, and the youngest Pavlo was only 10 months old.

Rescuers found the mother sheltering the eldest Oleksiy and the youngest Pavlo in the bathroom. She held the children until the end. The middle son Mykhaylo was with the father, whose body was found in the corridor.

“The man probably lost consciousness first, and the little one huddled in the corner, by himself in the kitchen. That’s where we found him,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

In another house, a bedridden 66-year-old paralyzed man died along with his 65-year-old wife and caretaker. Two other women and one man were injured.

Russian forces kill family of 5, including 3 children, in Kharkiv attack. Mother held sons in her arms until the end.



Russian forces targeted a fuel depot. The spilled fuel ignited, engulfing an entire street in flames. In total, seven people were killed.



📹 a Kharkiv regional…

The massive blaze engulfed 15 single-family homes, prompting emergency crews to evacuate 50 residents. Though first responders managed to save 25 other houses from destruction, the fire still ravaged over 3,700 square meters, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Sunday, 11 February will be a day of mourning in Kharkiv for those killed during the Russian shelling.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported Russia attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed-136/131 suicide drones overnight, most targeting Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts. Defense forces intercepted 23. In Odesa Oblast, strikes hit port and civilian infrastructure, wounding four people.

