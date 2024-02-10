Russian Shakhed drones’ attack kills seven, including two children and an infant in Kharkiv (updated)

The attack happened at night on 10 February 2024. The police reported about seven dead people in Kharkiv. Among them are three children: seven, four years old, and an infant, reported the head of the police of the Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshenko. A 45-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with severe burns.

Russian drones hit an oil depot at night (correction: not a gas station, as was initially reported). The fuel exploded, and intense fire started in the nearby houses, according to police.

Kharkiv is located 30 kilometers from the Russian border. Russians constantly target the city with drones and S-300 missiles in ballistic mode. Due to the restriction of Ukraine’s NATO allies to use Western-supplied missiles against targets inside Russia, Ukraine can’t destroy launching systems in Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Kharkiv.

Read more: