Romania discovers crater on its territory after Russian drone attack on Ukrainian ports

October 11 Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian ports near the Romanian border led to the discovery of a crater near the village of Plauru on 12 October. Plauru lies on the Romanian bank of the Danube, facing the Ukrainian city of Izmail across the river.

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said it monitored the airspace in real time as drones approached the Ukrainian ports. After being notified of potential impacts near the border, the military worked with other agencies to investigate the site. According to the ministry’s report, a crater likely caused by a drone explosion was found in a vegetated area near the right bank of the Chilia River, about 3 km west of Plauru.

“The Ministry of National Defence strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against targets and elements of civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian Danube ports. These attacks are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law,” Romania’s Defense Ministry wrote.

The Defense Ministry said forces will continue monitoring airspace and investigating potential risk areas.

Previously, Romania summoned the Russian diplomacy mission’s head to the Romanian Foreign Ministry again after another wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone was found on Romania’s territory on 13 September, 14 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, after a Russian attack on Ukraine’s river ports. Days before that, Romania found another drone fragments after another Russian explosive drone attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

