Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Romania discovers crater on its territory after Russian drone attack on Ukrainian ports

Last night’s Russian drone strikes against Ukrainian Danube ports near the Romanian border led to crater discovery near Romania’s Plauru. The Romanian Defense Ministry monitors the situation, investigates the site, and condemns illegal attacks violating international law.
byYuri Zoria
12/10/2023
2 minute read
The remnants of the Iranian made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone at Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. Photo: Wikipedia
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

October 11 Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian ports near the Romanian border led to the discovery of a crater near the village of Plauru on 12 October. Plauru lies on the Romanian bank of the Danube, facing the Ukrainian city of Izmail across the river.

Russia’s explosive drones target Odesa grain facilities, Kharkiv City, injuring two civilians, Ukrainians down 28/33 UAVs

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said it monitored the airspace in real time as drones approached the Ukrainian ports. After being notified of potential impacts near the border, the military worked with other agencies to investigate the site. According to the ministry’s report, a crater likely caused by a drone explosion was found in a vegetated area near the right bank of the Chilia River, about 3 km west of Plauru.

“The Ministry of National Defence strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against targets and elements of civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian Danube ports. These attacks are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law,” Romania’s Defense Ministry wrote.

The Defense Ministry said forces will continue monitoring airspace and investigating potential risk areas. 

Previously, Romania summoned the Russian diplomacy mission’s head to the Romanian Foreign Ministry again after another wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone was found on Romania’s territory on 13 September, 14 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, after a Russian attack on Ukraine’s river ports. Days before that, Romania found another drone fragments after another Russian explosive drone attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Read also:

 
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts