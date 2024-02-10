Russo-Ukrainian war, day 715: Putin tells Tucker Carlson genocide of Ukrainians is reasonable

Exclusives

Genocide of Ukrainians is reasonable, Putin tells Tucker Carlson. Man with 12 million followers airs genocidal speech of Russian dictator invading Ukraine

EU must support Ukraine’s victory “whatever it takes,” top diplomat says in historic speech. If Ukraine does not give up, the EU will not either, Josep Borrelll says in Kyiv as he calls for victory, not “as long as it takes”

Military

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 3, injuries 4. Russian troops launched seven guided missiles on the border oblast with Russia in the afternoon of 9 February, destroying residential buildings and a workshop.

Russia escalates drone war with Ukraine, hits civilian targets. Russia unleashed a barrage of kamikaze drone attacks on Ukraine last night, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing injuries and damage in several regions.

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine eyes long-range missiles from US and Germany as Biden and Scholz meet. Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US expressed hope that the meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would pave the way for Ukraine to receive the long-range missiles that it has been seeking from both countries to deter Russian attacks.

Norway plans to provide addition NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. The Norwegian government has proposed to a parliament to order more NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine, its statement said.

New model of kamikaze drones set for mass production in Ukraine after successful tests. Ukraine has developed its own loitering munitions that can rival the Russian Lantset drone, a deadly weapon that can hit targets within a range of 40 kilometers.

Ukraine disrupts Russian fuel supply with strikes on oil refineries. Ukraine retaliated against Russia’s invasion by sending kamikaze drones to strike oil refineries in two Russian regions, sparking a massive fire and destroying a key processing unit.

International

Democrat congressman: “Zelenskyy seeks renewal and different approach”. Congressman and Democrat Jason Crow answered the question during his visit to Kyiv of whether the US supports Zelenskyy’s dismissal of the Commander in Chief Zaluzhnyi

US House members visit Ukraine, assuring Kyiv of “continued support”. A bipartisan US Congressional delegation of four members, including Republicans and Democrats arrived in Kyiv on 9 Feb. to assure Kyiv that there is “overwhelming support of Ukraine” in the US House and Senate.

France to help Ukraine restore Odesa’s cultural heritage damaged by Russian attacks. France’s Special Envoy for Ukraine’s Relief and Reconstruction announced that France will provide support and solutions to restore the museums and architectural monuments in Odesa damaged by Russian aerial assaults.

Politico: EU seeks action to stop illegal exports of Western goods to Russia. The European Commission has notified EU countries of the problem of illegal exports to Russia, which has been exploiting sanctions loopholes to fuel its war machine.

Media: Putin’s interview sparks disbelief and condemnation from Poland. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz urges caution after Putin claims “zero interest” in invading Poland.

European Commission: Putin only repeated old propaganda lies in interview with Carlson. European Commission spokesperson dismissed Russian President Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson, stating that Putin only reiterated old falsehoods about Ukraine and the West.

Polish farmers block Ukrainian border checkpoint, promise to block another. On 9 February, Polish farmers staged blockades at the Ukraine border checkpoint Dorohusk-Yahodyn, protesting competition, planning

Humanitarian and social impact

Political and legal developments

Media: Italy’s weapon manufacturer Beretta uses loophole to send guns, ammo to Russia. Major Italian firearms manufacturers, including Beretta, continue funneling rifles, pistols, and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition into Russia, exploiting sanctions loopholes nearly a decade after EU restrictions banned small arms sales following the 2014 invasion of Ukraine.

Syrskyi outlines new tasks for Ukrainian army after taking command. The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced his plans for improving the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy honors spy chief and ousted top general as heroes of Ukraine. General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov received the highest state honor from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who praised their contributions to the defense of Ukraine.

As of 09 Feb 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 393290 (+910) Tanks: 6385 (+2) APV: 11921 (+22) Artillery systems: 9435 (+24) MLRS: 981 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 666 Aircraft: 332 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 7209 (+18) Cruise missiles: 1881 (+1) Warships/boats: 24 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12551 (+38)

