Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 3, injuries 4

Russian troops launched seven guided missiles on the border oblast with Russia in the afternoon of 9 February, destroying residential buildings and a workshop.
byMaria Tril
09/02/2024
1 minute read
Russian attack on Sumy oblast
Emergency rescue crews saved people trapped under rubble after a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of 9 February, 2024. Credit: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian military attacked Sumy Oblast, killing three people and injuring four, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on 9 February.

Sumy Oblast, located near the border with Russia, is suffering daily attacks and strikes by Russian forces, which have led to casualties among civilians.

On 9 February, Russian troops launched another attack on the Sumy district in the oblast at about 2 p.m. with seven guided aerial missiles.

The attack reportedly destroyed residential buildings and a workshop of an agricultural company. The dead and injured reportedly are employees of the enterprise.

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on four communities in the Sumy Oblast seven times, according to local authorities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts