Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 3, injuries 4

Russian military attacked Sumy Oblast, killing three people and injuring four, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on 9 February.

Sumy Oblast, located near the border with Russia, is suffering daily attacks and strikes by Russian forces, which have led to casualties among civilians.

On 9 February, Russian troops launched another attack on the Sumy district in the oblast at about 2 p.m. with seven guided aerial missiles.

The attack reportedly destroyed residential buildings and a workshop of an agricultural company. The dead and injured reportedly are employees of the enterprise.

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on four communities in the Sumy Oblast seven times, according to local authorities.

