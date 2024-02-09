Syrskyi outlines new tasks for Ukrainian army after taking command

The newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, spoke about his current priorities, emphasizing the importance of precise planning, effective logistics, competent personnel, and modern technology.

Oleksandr Syrskyi replaced General Valerii Zaluzhnyi on 8 February following weeks of rumors regarding tensions between Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“New tasks are on the agenda. First and foremost, it is a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military command and control bodies, associations, formations and units, taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons supplied by international partners. The fastest and most rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units has been and remains the main task of military logistics,” Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

According to the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, the task of headquarters at all levels is “to know all the needs of the front without exception and to be aware of the situation in each of its areas.”

Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that the qualifications of military command and control personnel are crucial for developing and successfully implementing ideas and plans. He called the life and health of Ukrainian troops the primary value of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“It is vital to maintain a balance between performing combat missions and restoring units and subunits with intensified education and personnel training,” Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

Oleksandr Syrskyi called the “introduction of new technical solutions and scaling up of successful experience,” including the use of drones and modern electronic warfare, one of the most critical priorities for the Ukrainian Army at this stage of the war.

“Only changes and continuous improvement of means and methods of warfare will allow us to succeed on this path,” Syrskyi said.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, 58, was the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces from 2019 to 2024 and the commander of the Joint Forces Operation from May to August 2019.

Oleksandr Syrskyi commanded the defense of Kyiv during the Russian siege of the Ukrainian capital in 2022. In September 2022, he commanded the successful Kharkiv counteroffensive. Colonel General Syrskyi was also responsible for the defense of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine) in 2023.

Related: