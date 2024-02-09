European Commission: Putin only repeated old propaganda lies in interview with Carlson

In his interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin said nothing new, but only repeated the old lies about Ukraine, the West, and his aggressive war against Ukraine, which has consequences for the whole world. This was stated on 9 February in Brussels during a press briefing by the European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali, according to Ukrinform.

Meanwhile, some European Parliament members advocate for banning American TV personality Tucker Carlson from the EU after his interview with Vladimir Putin on 8 February, citing concerns that providing a platform to someone accused of war crimes facilitates propaganda.

“We did not see anything new. He [Putin] repeated the old lies, distortions and manipulations, expressed great hostility towards the West, and this is not new. We regret that Putin, de facto, has been given a similar platform to manipulate and spread his propaganda,” the Commission’s spokesperson said.

She highlighted Putin’s recurrent dissemination of falsehoods about Ukraine to rationalize his criminal and unprovoked war against the peaceful neighbor, warning of the danger posed by these lies, which have resulted in enormous human suffering and atrocities committed by Russia against Ukrainians.

“Putin has once again demonstrated that he is not interested in real and meaningful steps towards peace, instead stating that Russia will fight ‘for its interests’ to the end. If Putin really wants to fight for the interests of the Russian people and his country, he must immediately and unconditionally withdraw his forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and respond to the enormous challenges that Russian society faces every day,” Massrali emphasized.

The European Commission spokesperson underscored Putin’s persistent dissemination of disinformation, citing its global ramifications in absolving him of accountability for Ukraine aggression and justifying atrocities. They noted forthcoming analysis on EU&Disinfo as a valuable tool in countering Kremlin falsehoods and highlighting their detrimental effects on global stability and economic repercussions, particularly regarding food and energy prices.

Nabila Massrali emphasized the EU’s heightened diplomatic efforts and engagement with affected nations and international allies to hold the aggressor accountable and address the global fallout of its actions. She reiterated the EU’s steadfast support for Ukraine, highlighting recent developments such as the approval of a €50 billion aid package by the European Council, with ongoing discussions in EU budgetary institutions. Massrali noted the EU’s substantial assistance to Ukraine, totaling approximately €88 billion since the conflict’s onset.

On 8 February, Putin reiterated several propaganda tropes during an interview with Tucker Carlson, suggesting that Russia could swiftly conclude the conflict with Ukraine within three weeks if Western support ceased.

Read also: