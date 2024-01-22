Moldova accuses Russian troops in Transnistria of violations

Moldova accused Russian peacekeepers in its Transnistria of multiple violations, including the improper use of drones during exercises in late December 2023, prompting an information attack by a pro-Kremlin mouthpiece, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Moldova’s authorities asserted that the presence and utilization of these weapons by Russian peacekeeping forces within the security zone contravened JCC protocols. Additionally, they contended that some of these weapons and drones had not been adequately disclosed as part of the Russian peacekeepers’ arsenal. In response, a prominent Russian milblogger with Kremlin affiliations claimed on 21 January that Moldovan authorities had been intensifying pressure on the Russian-backed breakaway republic of Transnistria. This pressure included calls for the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers and economic measures, according to ISW.