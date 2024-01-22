Moldova accuses Russian troops in Transnistria of violations

Moldova accused Russian peacekeepers in its Transnistria of multiple violations, including the improper use of drones during exercises in late December 2023, prompting an information attack by a pro-Kremlin mouthpiece, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

For several years now, Moldova deems the presence of Russian troops in Transnistria as illegitimate, and has repeatedly called for their withdrawal from the country.

During a January 18 meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Joint Control Commission (JCC), Moldovan delegation members called for an investigation into Russian peacekeepers. They raised concerns about the use of small arms, drones, and imitation weapons during a 22 December 2023 exercise where the peacekeepers were supposedly defending their outpost in the Moldovan security zone, ISW says.

Moldova’s authorities asserted that the presence and utilization of these weapons by Russian peacekeeping forces within the security zone contravened JCC protocols. Additionally, they contended that some of these weapons and drones had not been adequately disclosed as part of the Russian peacekeepers’ arsenal. In response, a prominent Russian milblogger with Kremlin affiliations claimed on 21 January that Moldovan authorities had been intensifying pressure on the Russian-backed breakaway republic of Transnistria. This pressure included calls for the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers and economic measures, according to ISW.