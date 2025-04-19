Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Kremlin seeks to replace Moldova’s leadership with loyal figures, says Sandu

If Russia succeeds in Moldova’s September parliamentary elections, the country could shift overnight from a friendly neighbor of Ukraine to a Russian-controlled threat, she says.
byYuri Zoria
19/04/2025
3 minute read
Inside Russia’s €150 Million Propaganda Blitz to Undermine Moldova’s EU Path
Moldova’s President Maia Sandu. Photo: Maia Sandu via X/Twitter
Kremlin seeks to replace Moldova’s leadership with loyal figures, says Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused the Kremlin of planning to seize control of Moldova’s political leadership through the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for 28 September. In a televised interview cited by Point.md, Sandu stated that Russia’s goal is to replace Moldova’s current leadership with individuals it can control.

 

During the Cabinetul din umbră broadcast Sandu stated:

“We saw unprecedented interference last year, and it is absolutely clear that this year Russia will again try to influence the outcome of the elections.”  

Sandu warned that if the Kremlin succeeds in gaining political control over Moldova, it would likely use the country against Ukraine. She stated that Russia’s interests go beyond Moldova itself and are rooted in its ongoing war against Ukraine. Moldova, which shares a 1,200 km border with Ukraine, could turn from a friendly neighbor into a Russian-controlled threat overnight, Sandu cautioned.

Of course, there are risks for Ukraine, but at the same time the risks for the Republic of Moldova also increase because in this way Russia could drag Moldova into the war,” Sandu said.

Sandu emphasized that Ukraine currently serves as Moldova’s shield, and that the authorities in Chișinău have a moral obligation to prevent Moldova from being used in Russia’s war. She stressed that Kremlin influence must not be allowed to compromise Moldova’s security or exacerbate the situation in Ukraine.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!