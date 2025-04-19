Kremlin seeks to replace Moldova’s leadership with loyal figures, says Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused the Kremlin of planning to seize control of Moldova’s political leadership through the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for 28 September. In a televised interview cited by Point.md, Sandu stated that Russia’s goal is to replace Moldova’s current leadership with individuals it can control.

During the Cabinetul din umbră broadcast Sandu stated:

“We saw unprecedented interference last year, and it is absolutely clear that this year Russia will again try to influence the outcome of the elections.”

Sandu warned that if the Kremlin succeeds in gaining political control over Moldova, it would likely use the country against Ukraine. She stated that Russia’s interests go beyond Moldova itself and are rooted in its ongoing war against Ukraine. Moldova, which shares a 1,200 km border with Ukraine, could turn from a friendly neighbor into a Russian-controlled threat overnight, Sandu cautioned.

“Of course, there are risks for Ukraine, but at the same time the risks for the Republic of Moldova also increase because in this way Russia could drag Moldova into the war,” Sandu said.

Sandu emphasized that Ukraine currently serves as Moldova’s shield, and that the authorities in Chișinău have a moral obligation to prevent Moldova from being used in Russia’s war. She stressed that Kremlin influence must not be allowed to compromise Moldova’s security or exacerbate the situation in Ukraine.