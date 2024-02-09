Eng
Norway plans to provide addition NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
09/02/2024
Russian missiles American NASAMS
A NASAMS air defense system. File photo: Industry Handout
The Norwegian government has proposed to a parliament to order more NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine, its statement said.

A NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) is a short- to medium-range  ground-based air defense system developed by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and US company Raytheon. The system can successfully intercept Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

The Norwegian government has said it has recommended the parliament purchase ten additional launch units and four fire control centers for the NASAMS air defense system worth over $320 million.

“The Norwegian NASAMS system saves Ukrainian lives and prevents the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The Russian missile and drone attacks are extensive and brutal, so air defense is absolutely decisive for Ukraine.

At the same time, I am concerned that we reacquire air defenses for our own defense as quickly as possible,” said Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

Norway has been a long-term supporter of Ukraine. On 3 January, Bjørn Arild Gram said Oslo would send two F-16 fighter jets to assist in training Ukrainian pilots on the US-made aircraft in Denmark.

Norway to send F-16 jets, instructors to assist training Ukrainian pilots in Denmark

According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, the F-16 is expected to boost Ukraine’s air force in the ongoing war with Russia and become Ukraine’s primary combat aircraft.

Read also: 

