Russian missile attack on Dnipro, 14 January 2023

The global OSINT community Molfar reports that 44 personnel from Russia’s 52nd Heavy Bombardment Aviation Regiment (military unit No. 33310)(Shaikivka) are responsible for launching the Kh-22 missiles in the 14 January missile attack on a residential high-rise apartment building in Dnipro.

In addition to Russians associated with but do not belong to the aviation regiment, Molfar identified dozens of military personnel who refueled aircraft and missiles before launch. The 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, headquartered in Shaikivka, shelled a residential high-rise apartment building.

According to the investigation conducted by Molfar, this is the same aviation regiment that carried out the terrorist attack on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27, 2022. The Guardian subsequently uncovered evidence that it was a terrorist attack planned by Russia.

Molfar identified everyone involved in the terrorist shelling of a residential building in Dnipro. It was made public who the crew commanders, pilots, technicians, and staff members were. The list also contains individuals who are merely associated with the regiment and appear in photos as alleged former or reserve soldiers of this Guards regiment.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Telegram channel , among the Russian military personnel implicated in the commission of the crime, the SBU identifies six particular individuals: Colonel Oleg Timoshin, the commander of the 52nd Heavy Bombardment Aviation Regiment (military unit No. 33310), born on 21 June 1971/ Source: Molfar Major Alexey Ivanenko, commander of the aviation detachment of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, born on 8 February 1987/ Source: Molfar Dmitry Golenkov, Chief of Staff of the Aviation Squadron of the aviation group, born on 1 September 1978 Denis Grigoriev, navigator of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, born on 7 June 1982/ Source: Molfar Nazyrov Dinar, navigator of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, born on 3 July 1985/ Source: Molfar Potseluiev Evgeny, Air Force weapons engineer of the 52nd Heavy Bombardment Aviation Regiment, born on 16 June 1980/ Source: Molfar Colonel Timoshin Oleg Evgenievich, Commander of the 52nd Heavy Bombardment Aviation Regiment (military unit No. 33310), born on 21 June 1971;

