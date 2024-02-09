US House members visit Ukraine, assuring Kyiv of “continued support”

There is “overwhelming support” in the House of Representatives and the Senate for approving aid to Ukraine, House intelligence chair Republican Mike Turner said during the press conference in Kyiv on 9 February.

Turner, who led a bipartisan US Congressional delegation of four members, including Republicans French Hill and Zach Nunn, along with Democrats Jason Crow and Abigail Spanberger, arrived in Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assure Kyiv of “continued support for the country as further military aid remains tied up in Congress.”

The Republicans’ and Democrats’ visit to Ukraine came amid efforts by Congress to pass a bill on providing further aid since December 2023, which is crucial for Ukraine as the US is the biggest provider of aid to Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression.

“We certainly look forward to this legislative process being resolved,” Republican Turner said. He also said the Senate is taking action to move new legislation to “hopefully resolve this.”

Republican French Hill said US polls show Americans don’t want Putin to win in Ukraine. Hill said, “We will not allow this sovereign nation to be destroyed by the Russian bear.”

Democrat Jason Crow said they support Ukraine because “it is also in America’s interest” to have a stable Europe. He noted that for less than 5% of the annual US defense budget, they have helped Ukraine greatly damage Russia’s military and defend NATO allies.

Ambassador Brink emphasized the importance of approving Ukraine funding, saying the Congressional delegation came at a “critical time.”

“From my perspective, there is no time to lose, not a second to lose,” said US Ambassador Bridget Brink.

On 8 February, Congress took a step toward passing an aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. However, its chances of approval in the House remain uncertain. Democrats support passing the aid, but Republicans remain divided.

The package includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel, $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance, and $4.8 billion to support Indo-Pacific partners.

Ukraine has warned it may not defend itself without Washington’s backing, as the US is the main provider of military aid to Ukraine to fight against Russian invasion.

