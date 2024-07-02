Pentagon: US readies $ 2.3bn Ukraine military aid package

Eng
It will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/07/2024
1 minute read
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Photo: ArmyInform
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a new $2.3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon on Tuesday, AP reports. 

The package includes anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.

As Russia’s invasion continues, Ukraine faces critical weapons shortages. Despite recent US aid, Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems, artillery, and ammunition to defend its cities and frontlines. 

“Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support. Alongside some 50 allies and partners, we’ll continue to provide critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow,” Austin said as he opened the meeting with Umerov. 

The aid comprises $150 million from presidential drawdown authority (PDA) and the remainder from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Concurrently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at the Brookings Institution, hinted at upcoming announcements on additional air defense systems for Ukraine before next week’s NATO summit.

This news follows recent speculation about a $150 million aid package and coincides with high-level diplomatic meetings. Alongside Umerov, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, is in the US for talks with Secretary Blinken.

