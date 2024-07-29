Eng
US announces $1.7 billion security package for Ukraine

The Pentagon announces $1.7 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including $200 million in immediate military aid and $1.5 billion for long-term contracts.
29/07/2024
us announces $17 billion security package ukraine ukrane's defense minister rustem umerov secretary lloyd j austin iii department 240702-d-pm193-1136
Ukrane’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. Photo: US Department of Defense.


The US Department of Defense has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, totaling $1.7 billion, as the country continues to defend itself against Russian invasion. This package, revealed on 29 July, comprises $200 million in immediate military aid drawn from Pentagon stockpiles and $1.5 billion in funding for long-term contracts through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has provided more than $55.4 billion in security assistance to Kyiv.

According to the Defense Department, this marks the 62nd drawdown of military equipment for Ukraine from DOD inventories and the 20th tranche authorized under USAI. The package includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket and artillery systems, and antitank weapons. Additionally, the USAI funding will help sustain equipment previously provided by the US.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon earlier this month, stating:

“Make no mistake, Ukraine is not alone. The United States will never waver, and our support alongside some 50 allies and partners will continue to provide the critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow.”

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced during a summit that more than 20 countries, along with the European Council and European Union, further affirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s long-term defense and security by endorsing the Ukraine Compact. Biden emphasized,

“What happens to Ukraine matters. It matters to all of Europe. It matters to NATO. Quite frankly, [it] matters to the whole world.”

