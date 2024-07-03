Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s use of American arms still restricted, says Pentagon

They are not for deep strikes into Russia.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
03/07/2024
1 minute read
Pentagon's spokesman Pat Ryder
Pentagon’s spokesman Pat Ryder. Photo: Open source
Ukraine’s use of American arms still restricted, says Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder has reiterated the US stance on Ukraine’s use of American weapons: they’re for defending Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, but not for deep strikes into Russia.

This stance constrains Ukraine’s options, limiting its ability to effectively defense itself. Meanwhile, Russia has been attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles for 2.5 years.

“Regarding counter-fire across the border and strikes deep into Russia, our policy hasn’t changed. The long-range weapons we provide to Ukraine are for use on sovereign Ukrainian territory. Crimea is Ukraine,” said Patrick Ryder.

In late May – a few weeks after the start of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast – the US allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on Russian border territory from where Russians shell Ukraine. However, this permission is limited to a distance of 100 kilometers. 

Ukrainian officials argue that truly long-range weapons and broader strike permissions are crucial for effectively disrupting Russian logistics and strategic targets.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts