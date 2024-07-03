Ukraine’s use of American arms still restricted, says Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder has reiterated the US stance on Ukraine’s use of American weapons: they’re for defending Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, but not for deep strikes into Russia.

This stance constrains Ukraine’s options, limiting its ability to effectively defense itself. Meanwhile, Russia has been attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles for 2.5 years.

“Regarding counter-fire across the border and strikes deep into Russia, our policy hasn’t changed. The long-range weapons we provide to Ukraine are for use on sovereign Ukrainian territory. Crimea is Ukraine,” said Patrick Ryder.

In late May – a few weeks after the start of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast – the US allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on Russian border territory from where Russians shell Ukraine. However, this permission is limited to a distance of 100 kilometers.

Ukrainian officials argue that truly long-range weapons and broader strike permissions are crucial for effectively disrupting Russian logistics and strategic targets.

