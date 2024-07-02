The Pentagon has stated that there is currently no evidence of North Korean troops being sent to Ukraine to support Russia’s war efforts. This announcement comes in response to recent media reports suggesting potential North Korean military involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

During a press briefing on 1 July 2024, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh addressed the issue. When asked about indications of North Korea sending troops to Ukraine to support Russia, Singh replied,

“I don’t have anything for you on that. We certainly know that North Korea is supporting Russia’s efforts in Ukraine with supplying them different military support, but I don’t have anything for you on any specific troops going into Russia at this time.”

This statement comes in the wake of a report by South Korean television channel TV Chosun, which claimed that North Korea was planning to send engineering troops to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine. The report suggested that these troops could arrive as early as July and would allegedly assist in reconstruction projects in Donetsk, which has ostensibly suffered significant damage due to military actions.

The potential deployment was reportedly part of an agreement between North Korea and Russia on immediate military assistance if either faces armed aggression. Dictators Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong-un of North Korea, signed the pat on 19 June in Pyongyang.

The deepening relations between Russia and North Korea have raised concerns in Washington. John Kirby, a White House representative, expressed worry about the strengthening ties between the two nations, particularly regarding their potential impact on Russia’s war in Ukraine and security on the Korean Peninsula.

