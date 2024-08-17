Eng
Sweden considers sending military advisers to Ukraine

Starting in fall 2024, Sweden may deploy personnel to Ukraine to support defense procurement, maintain donated equipment, and gather insights into its battlefield performance.
Yuri Zoria
17/08/2024
2 minute read
sweden considers sending military advisers ukraine ukrainian soldiers standing next swedish 155 mm archer self-propelled howitzer november 2023 ukraine's 45th artillery brigade archer4
Ukrainian soldiers standing next to the Swedish 155 mm Archer self-propelled howitzer. November 2023. Photo: Ukraine’s 45th Artillery Brigade.
The Swedish government has tasked the Defense Matériel Administration (FMV) with exploring the possibility of establishing a presence in Ukraine from autumn 2024. This decision could lead to the stationing of several Swedish officials in Ukraine to provide on-site support for defense procurement, as announced by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson on 15 August, according to Försvarssektorn Nyheter (FSN).

While there is strong military support in terms of equipment and training, Ukraine’s most allies, including the US and Germany, have been clear in their reluctance to deploy “boots on the ground,” largely due to concerns over escalating the conflict and triggering a direct confrontation with Russia.

The expanded role of FMV is part of the government’s efforts to intensify support for Ukraine. The Swedish officials, expected to work from the Swedish embassy in Kyiv, will focus on ensuring maintenance, spare parts, and logistics for the military aid Sweden has already provided.

We have provided extensive military support to Ukraine, and FMV plays a crucial role in securing supply solutions,” Jonson stated.

Sweden’s military support to Ukraine has so far consisted of 16 aid packages totaling about $4,166 billion. The donated equipment includes Stridsfordon 90 (Combat Vehicle 90), Stridsvagn 122 (Leopard 2 tank), Archer artillery systems, and various types of anti-tank missiles and advanced ammunition. FMV’s new mission will include analyzing and learning from how this equipment has performed in combat.

We naturally want to bring home lessons from this,” Jonson emphasized.

FMV’s role is also linked to the fact that Sweden’s defense material resources are becoming limited. Jonson stressed that Sweden must now transition from donating surplus equipment to producing new equipment specifically for Ukraine.

