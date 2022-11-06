EU to present program of financial assistance to Ukraine worth € 18 bn next week

EU to present program of financial assistance to Ukraine worth € 18 bn next week

 

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, held a conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informing about financial assistance for Ukraine in the amount of € 18 bn for 2023, the press service of the European Commission reported.

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the EU continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, especially in winter.

The leaders discussed the importance of ensuring the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the world.

Also, the US government is working to allocate $4.5 bn in economic aid to Ukraine at an accelerated pace.

