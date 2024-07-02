Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW predicts Russia’s power projection in UNSC leadership

ISW reports Russia likely to use its one-month UNSC presidency, which began July 1, for power projection, citing historical use of the position and veto power for influence.
byYuri Zoria
02/07/2024
1 minute read
Russia UN Security Council
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a UNSC meeting on 18 January 2018. Credit: Russian MFA/Flickr
ISW predicts Russia’s power projection in UNSC leadership

Russia began its one-month rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 1 July, its first since April 2023. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to chair UNSC debates on 16 and 17 July. The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russia will likely use this position to project power within the international system, as it has historically done.

During Russia’s UNSC presidency in April 2023, the ISW assessed that Russia leveraged its role to advance several narratives that underscore its desired influence in the international system. It has also been noted that Russia uses its UNSC veto power as a means of projecting power.

During its April 2023 UNSC presidency, ISW assessed that Russia used its position to promote narratives that enhance its desired influence in the international system. Additionally, ISW has noted Russia’s strategic use of its UNSC veto power to project power.

Several high-ranking Russian officials have recently launched several information operations meant to deflect responsibility for well-documented Russian violations of international law committed in Ukraine, likely to set conditions for the upcoming UNSC presidency,” ISW wrote.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts