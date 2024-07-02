ISW predicts Russia’s power projection in UNSC leadership

Russia began its one-month rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 1 July, its first since April 2023. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to chair UNSC debates on 16 and 17 July. The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russia will likely use this position to project power within the international system, as it has historically done.

During Russia’s UNSC presidency in April 2023, the ISW assessed that Russia leveraged its role to advance several narratives that underscore its desired influence in the international system. It has also been noted that Russia uses its UNSC veto power as a means of projecting power.

During its April 2023 UNSC presidency, ISW assessed that Russia used its position to promote narratives that enhance its desired influence in the international system. Additionally, ISW has noted Russia’s strategic use of its UNSC veto power to project power.

“Several high-ranking Russian officials have recently launched several information operations meant to deflect responsibility for well-documented Russian violations of international law committed in Ukraine, likely to set conditions for the upcoming UNSC presidency,” ISW wrote.

Related: