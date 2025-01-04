Ukraine criticizes UN report on POW treatment as hundreds return from Russian captivity with life-threatening injuries

The United Nations (UN) has accused Ukraine of torturing and killing Russian prisoners of war (POWs) in a new report.

According to the report, between 1 September and 30 November 2024, some 574 civilians were killed in Ukraine, including in temporarily occupied territories, and more than 3,000 people were injured. Notably, 93% of the incidents were documented in Ukrainian-controlled territories, with civilians killed as a result of combat and shelling.

The report also highlights an increase in cases of torture, executions without trial, and other crimes, with Russian forces intensifying their efforts to control occupied territories.

It details executions, torture, and mistreatment of POWs from both sides of the war. The report notes that, since August 2024, there has been a significant rise in “credible reports” of executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces, with at least 62 victims across 19 incidents.

“Instances of torture and ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian authorities, mainly in transit centers during the early stages of their detention, have also been documented. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is investigating two credible reports of Russian POWs dying under similar circumstances,” the Russian-language version of the UN website said.

The English-language version of the report provides similar details, confirming 62 Ukrainian POWs killed by Russian forces, with 15 deaths verified. However, it also states that all Ukrainian prisoners released from Russian captivity, including women, reported torture and other crimes, such as sexual abuse committed by Russian forces.

“On the other hand, while the report acknowledges mistreatment of Russian POWs, particularly during their initial detention by Ukrainian authorities, it is noted that these instances appeared more isolated compared to the widespread torture of Ukrainian prisoners,” the English-language version reads.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has criticized the UN report, accusing it of equating violations by Russia and Ukraine. The official has emphasized that the UN’s approach seems to conflate the scale of violations by both parties.

“We all see in what state Ukrainians return from Russian captivity. They are tortured, psychologically pressured, and deprived of proper medical care. Some return home with injuries that are incompatible with life,” Lubinets says.

He has also pointed out that investigations are underway in accordance with the law regarding documented violations of the rights of Russian prisoners of war.

