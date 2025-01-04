Heaviest fighting on Saturday reported in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

On Saturday, 4 January 2025, the most intense fighting on Russia-Ukraine front is occurring in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

By 4 PM, 107 combat clashes had taken place across the front, with 30 of them concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian forces are actively defending their positions in the face of sustained Russian assaults.

Since July 2024, Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast has been a focal point of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Russian troops have launched major offensives to capture this strategic city, aiming to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and gain a foothold. Despite suffering heavy equipment losses—reportedly exceeding those in historical battles like Stalingrad—Russian forces continue their advance, employing massive troop concentrations and sustained assaults.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian forces launched two assaults on Ukrainian defensive lines near Starytsia, with one repelled and another ongoing during the day of 4 January. Additionally, Russian airstrikes targeted Mali Prokhody, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrimivka. On the Kupiansk front, the Russian forces attempted three assaults near Zahryzove, all of which were thwarted by Ukrainian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The Lyman sector saw 11 Russian attacks near positions at Pervomaiske, Nadiya, Novosergiivka, Makiivka, and other settlements, with four clashes still in progress. On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Klishchiivka, while another engagement continues.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 30 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in areas such as Myrne, Tymofiivka, and Pokrovske. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 22 of these attacks. Heavy fighting is also reported near Kurakhove, where nine Russian assaults were blocked, and five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, Russia launched 11 assaults and carried out airstrikes, using eight guided bombs near Temyrivka and Burlatske. In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an assault near Novodanilivka.