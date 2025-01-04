Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Moldova’s Russian-controlled Transnistria return to wooden rural stoves amid Russian gas cutoff

Transnistrian authorities are leveraging local timber resources to prevent a humanitarian crisis, establishing distribution points across all districts.
byVira Kravchuk
04/01/2025
2 minute read
An illustrative image. A wood-burning stove.
An illustrative image. A wood-burning stove. Source: DepositPhotos
Moldova’s Russian-controlled Transnistria return to wooden rural stoves amid Russian gas cutoff

As Transnistria, a self-proclaimed pro-Russian republic within Moldova, is grappling with a severe energy crisis, its regional leader expressed gratitude to those who had historically built homes with traditional wood-burning stoves, noting that many private residences, particularly in rural areas, had maintained their original stoves which could now be reactivated. 

This comes as Ukraine ceased the transit of Russian gas through its territory on 1 January to undermine Russia’s ability to finance its ongoing war efforts. On the same day, Russia’s Gazprom also suspended gas deliveries to Moldova, citing unpaid debts by Moldovagaz, the state-owned gas company. 

Approximately 1,500 apartment buildings have lost access to heating and hot water, while 72,000 private homes are without gas service, according to the President of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian Moldovan Republic Vadim Krasnoselsky.

The situation has forced 150 gas boiler facilities to shut down, with two major social institutions switching to diesel fuel heating.

Krasnoselsky emphasized that the region’s abundant wood resources and existing reserves would help address the heating needs.

“Today we gratefully mention those who built houses with stove heating,” Krasnoselsky wrote on his Telegram channel. 

The administration has established fuel distribution points across all districts, offering free firewood delivery to vulnerable citizens.

“There are no dead-end situations. If you can’t cope on your own – ask for help,”  Krasnoselsky wrote. 

The energy shortage has also led to increased electricity consumption, resulting in grid instability. In response, the government has implemented a rolling blackout schedule to prevent system overload and urged residents to use energy-efficient appliances.

In December, Moldova’s parliament declared  a 60-day energy emergency in anticipation of Russian Gazprom’s suspension of gas supplies. 

According to Moldovagaz, while the Russian gas had been primarily directed to Transnistria, Moldova proper has been securing its gas supply through regional and European markets.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts