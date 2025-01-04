Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian commander who killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians blown up at Russian base

A Russian commander implicated in the deadly Hroza village strike was critically wounded in an explosion at his base in Shuya, according to Ukrainian intelligence.
byOrysia Hrudka
04/01/2025
2 minute read
Nagayko, 28, is a graduate of St. Petersburg University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailovsky Artillery Military Academy. He has been directly involved in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russian commander who killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians blown up at Russian base

Ukrainian military intelligence reports that Konstantin Nagayko, a Russian commander implicated in the deadly October 2023 strike on Hroza village in Kharkiv Oblast, was severely injured in an explosion at his military base in Russia.

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the incident occurred on 3 January in Shuya, Ivanovo region, where Nagayko serves as a battery commander in the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of Russia’s Western Military District.

Officials report that Nagayko sustained severe shrapnel wounds to multiple organs, including brain trauma requiring emergency surgery. Sources within his unit indicate his condition is critical with slim chances of survival.

“Our children are gone”: Russian missile strike kills every sixth resident in village

Nagayko, 28, is a graduate of St. Petersburg University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailovsky Artillery Military Academy. He has been directly involved in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, particularly in coordinating Iskander ballistic missile strikes on civilian and military targets in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Most notably, his unit was responsible for the 5 October 2023 missile strike on a café in Hroza village during a memorial service, which killed 59 civilians, including an eight-year-old boy. That attack drew international condemnation and is considered a war crime by Ukrainian authorities.

The Hroza café attack occurred during a memorial service for a deceased soldier. Russian officials claimed the target was chosen because of a supposed “high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist’s” funeral, a claim Ukrainian National Police have categorically denied.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts