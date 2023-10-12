Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

UK Intelligence: Russia may continue targeting civilian shipping in Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
12/10/2023
Odesa port Russian missile strike
Grain terminals damaged in the port of Chornomorsk after a Russian missile strike, 19 July 2023. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure
Declassified intelligence warned last month that the Russian military had attempted a missile strike against a cargo ship in the Black Sea, said UK military advisor Nicholas Aucott at the UK Delegation to the OSCE.

The recent UK declassified further intelligence showed that “Russia may continue targeting civilian shipping, including by laying explosive devices in the approach to Ukrainian ports,” the adviser revealed.

“Once again civilians and civilian infrastructure will bear the brunt,” he added.

At the meeting, Nicholas Aucott condemned Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages, including latest Iskander-M missile attack on village of Hroza, in Kharkiv Oblast, on 5 October which killed 59 civilians.

Ukrainian brothers accused of coordinating deadly Russian missile attack on cafe in Hroza

“We have also highlighted previously the multiple civilian deaths following Russian strikes in Kremenchuk and Kramatorsk.

It is truly tragic, therefore, that we must now add the name of Hroza to the list of events which display the very depths of Russian depravity,” he adviser stressed.

Nicholas Aucott also stated that the UK would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Rusian occupiers “for as long as is necessary.”

