UK Intelligence: Russia may continue targeting civilian shipping in Ukraine

Declassified intelligence warned last month that the Russian military had attempted a missile strike against a cargo ship in the Black Sea, said UK military advisor Nicholas Aucott at the UK Delegation to the OSCE.

The recent UK declassified further intelligence showed that “Russia may continue targeting civilian shipping, including by laying explosive devices in the approach to Ukrainian ports,” the adviser revealed.

“Once again civilians and civilian infrastructure will bear the brunt,” he added.

At the meeting, Nicholas Aucott condemned Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages, including latest Iskander-M missile attack on village of Hroza, in Kharkiv Oblast, on 5 October which killed 59 civilians.

“We have also highlighted previously the multiple civilian deaths following Russian strikes in Kremenchuk and Kramatorsk. It is truly tragic, therefore, that we must now add the name of Hroza to the list of events which display the very depths of Russian depravity,” he adviser stressed.

Nicholas Aucott also stated that the UK would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Rusian occupiers “for as long as is necessary.”