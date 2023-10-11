Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian brothers accused of coordinating deadly Russian missile attack on cafe in Hroza

Ukraine’s Security Service identified Volodymyr and Dmytro Mamon, 30 and 23, who might have helped Russia to carry out attack on the cafe (55 killed), knowing there would be acquaintances from the home village.
byMaria Tril
11/10/2023
Suspected who corrected the Russian missile strike on Hroza. Credit: Security Service of Ukraine
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed the identities of two men who coordinated a deadly Russian missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on 5 October.

The perpetrators were 30-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his younger 23-year-old brother, Dmytro Mamon. The brothers, both local residents, sided with the Russian occupiers during the region’s occupation.

“The Russians gave them jobs with the occupation “Department of Internal Affairs of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kharkiv Region”. One brother became a “convoy group driver” and the other an “inspector of the road patrol service”. However, just before Ukrainian forces liberated the region, the traitorous brothers and their families fled to Russia. There, they continued working for the aggressor country,” SBU said.

On orders from the Russian occupiers, the Mamon brothers began remotely forming their own network of informants in Ukraine-controlled territory.

Pretending to have friendly conversations, the brothers used messaging apps to ask people for information about Ukrainian troop movements and public events in Kharkiv Oblast.

Since early October, the Mamon brothers had been gathering intel about a planned reburial service for a fallen Ukrainian defender in the village of Hroza.

“They knew that the civilians they contacted for information, including acquaintances from the village of Hroza, would likely die in a Russian attack,” SBU added.

After getting the exact address and time of the peaceful event from Volodymyr Mamon, the Russians launched a targeted missile attack on the village using Iskander-M missiles.

The attack killed 53 civilians, including a young child.

After the terror, on 6 October, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights sent a field team to Hroza to gather more information about the Russian missile attack that killed civilians.

Read also:

