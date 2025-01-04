FT: China warned Russia over nuclear threats, Blinken reveals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed in an interview to the Financial Times that China likely warned Russia against nuclear escalation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, framing these threats as necessary responses to Western support for Ukraine. In November 2024, the Biden administration lifted restrictions on Ukraine using long-range missiles against Russian military targets. In response, Putin modified Russia’s nuclear doctrine, allowing the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states if they are perceived as a threat to Russia or its allies, and tested a new nuclear-capable missile called the Oreshnik in Ukraine.

“We have reason to believe that China engaged Russia [on nuclear weapons] and said: ‘Don’t go there,’” stated Blinken in an interview to the Financial Times.

Blinken expressed serious worry about Vladimir Putin’s nuclear posturing.

“Even if the probability went from 5 to 15 per cent, when it comes to nuclear weapons, nothing is more serious,” Blinken said.

A similar intervention occurred when the US informed China about Russian plans to place nuclear weapons in space.

Blinken also revealed that the US is preparing to take additional actions against Chinese entities supporting Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine.

He emphasized that Beijing’s dual approach of claiming to seek peace while allowing military-related exports to Russia has put it in an increasingly difficult position.

“China has been trying to have it both ways,” the Secretary stated.

He argued that the US has a “responsibility” to maintain dialogue despite significant differences with China. He noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had half-jokingly accused him of being on an “encirclement tour” during his visits to various Asian nations.

China abstained from condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine at the UN, however it has refrained from providing direct military aid, such as lethal weapons to Russia.

Economically, China has become a crucial ally for Russia amid Western sanctions. Trade between the two nations surged to an all-time high of $240 billion in 2023, up from $147 billion in 2021. China has supplied Russia with various industrial inputs, including dual-use technology that can serve both civilian and military purposes.

The Secretary of State also pushed back against criticism of delayed weapons deliveries to Ukraine, the Financial Times writes.

Blinken explained that the administration needed to consider practical factors, including Ukraine’s capability to operate and maintain various weapons systems.

Addressing the scale of international support, Blinken pointed to significant financial commitments, with US allies contributing $150 billion alongside Washington’s $100 billion.

“I don’t think anyone can complain that they haven’t done their fair share,” he stated.

The Financial Times reports that Blinken characterized Putin’s campaign as a “strategic defeat,” noting NATO’s enhanced strength and resources.

