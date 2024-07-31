Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Fourth Finnish volunteer fighter killed in action in Ukraine

The Finnish Foreign Ministry estimates 20-50 Finns are fighting in Ukraine, with varying reports on the exact number.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
1 minute read
Fourth Finnish volunteer killed in action in Ukraine
Flags of Ukraine and Finland. Illustrative image: Armyinform.com.ua
Fourth Finnish volunteer fighter killed in action in Ukraine

A fourth Finnish volunteer has died while fighting for Ukraine, according to the Association of Finnish Combat Veterans and Finnish broadcaster YLE. The soldier fell in mid-July north of Russian-occupied Donetsk, with Finnish authorities confirming the death.

Juha Kreus, Executive Director of the Association, stated they’re working with Finnish and Ukrainian officials and have the family’s permission to release this information.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry previously estimated 20-30 Finns were fighting in Ukraine, though some reports suggest up to 50.

Before this latest casualty, three Finnish volunteers had already died in Ukraine. In 2023, a man under 30 serving with the Scandinavian Military Medical Team lost his life in eastern Ukraine and 23-year-old Kasper Alhoniemi died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In February 2024, a 21-year-old was killed by a drone strike near Bakhmut.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts