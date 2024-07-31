Fourth Finnish volunteer fighter killed in action in Ukraine

A fourth Finnish volunteer has died while fighting for Ukraine, according to the Association of Finnish Combat Veterans and Finnish broadcaster YLE. The soldier fell in mid-July north of Russian-occupied Donetsk, with Finnish authorities confirming the death.

Juha Kreus, Executive Director of the Association, stated they’re working with Finnish and Ukrainian officials and have the family’s permission to release this information.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry previously estimated 20-30 Finns were fighting in Ukraine, though some reports suggest up to 50.

Before this latest casualty, three Finnish volunteers had already died in Ukraine. In 2023, a man under 30 serving with the Scandinavian Military Medical Team lost his life in eastern Ukraine and 23-year-old Kasper Alhoniemi died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In February 2024, a 21-year-old was killed by a drone strike near Bakhmut.

