Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine receives first F-16 jets, confirm AP sources and Lithuanian officials

Bloomberg was the first to report the news, though Ukraine has not yet confirmed it.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
2 minute read
F-16 trainer aircraft
F-16BM ET613 trainer aircraft during a training flight. Credit: Militarnyi
Ukraine receives first F-16 jets, confirm AP sources and Lithuanian officials

Ukraine has reportedly received its first F-16 fighter jets from Western allies, according to sources from the Associated Press and Lithuanian officials. Ukraine has not yet commented.

If confirmed, this delivery ends Ukraine’s 18-month wait for F-16s. During this time, Russia has devastated Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and conducted daily aerial bombardments of Ukrainian cities. The arrival of F-16s is therefore crucial for Ukraine’s air defense and infrastructure protection efforts.

Bloomberg was the first to report this news on 31 July in the afternoon. Like Bloomberg, AP cites an unnamed American official.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed the news on social media.

“F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing that turned out to be completely possible,” he stated on X/Twitter.

Western allies, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, have pledged about 60 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. These aircraft will reportedly be equipped with advanced American weaponry. However, Ukrainian officials estimate a need for at least 130 F-16s to effectively counter Russian air forces.

Bloomberg reports that while the initial number of aircraft is small, their arrival is anticipated to challenge Russia’s air superiority. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected to receive the fighters in several batches, with earlier reports suggesting 6 aircraft this summer and up to 20 by year’s end.

Challenges remain, including the slower-than-expected progress of pilot training. It’s unclear whether Ukrainian pilots can immediately begin flying missions with the newly arrived F-16s.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts