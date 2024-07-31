Ukraine receives first F-16 jets, confirm AP sources and Lithuanian officials

Ukraine has reportedly received its first F-16 fighter jets from Western allies, according to sources from the Associated Press and Lithuanian officials. Ukraine has not yet commented.

If confirmed, this delivery ends Ukraine’s 18-month wait for F-16s. During this time, Russia has devastated Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and conducted daily aerial bombardments of Ukrainian cities. The arrival of F-16s is therefore crucial for Ukraine’s air defense and infrastructure protection efforts.

Bloomberg was the first to report this news on 31 July in the afternoon. Like Bloomberg, AP cites an unnamed American official.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed the news on social media.

“F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing that turned out to be completely possible,” he stated on X/Twitter.

Western allies, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, have pledged about 60 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. These aircraft will reportedly be equipped with advanced American weaponry. However, Ukrainian officials estimate a need for at least 130 F-16s to effectively counter Russian air forces.

Bloomberg reports that while the initial number of aircraft is small, their arrival is anticipated to challenge Russia’s air superiority. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected to receive the fighters in several batches, with earlier reports suggesting 6 aircraft this summer and up to 20 by year’s end.

Challenges remain, including the slower-than-expected progress of pilot training. It’s unclear whether Ukrainian pilots can immediately begin flying missions with the newly arrived F-16s.

